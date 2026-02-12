African Union condemns Israeli move against Somalia unity

The council issued a statement in which it "reiterates its strong condemnation and rejection of Israel's unilateral recognition of the so-called Republic of Somaliland" and demanded its immediate revocation, Anadolu Agency reported.

At the ministerial-level meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, the council stated that "no actor has the authority or standing to alter the territorial configuration of an African Union Member State," and that any such declaration is null and void and has no legal effect under international law.

The strong-worded statement by the Peace and Security Council comes in response to Israel's announcement on Dec, 26 of last year that it had officially recognized Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the sole country to do so. The move drew sharp criticism from across the region.

The council welcomed recent military gains against the al-Shabaab terrorist group and encouraged Somali security forces, supported by the AU mission (AUSSOM) and partners, to sustain operations to “more effectively degrade and ultimately defeat Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups.”

MNA