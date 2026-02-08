  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Feb 8, 2026, 9:43 AM

Thailand votes in early election

Thailand votes in early election

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Polls have opened in Thailand in a closely watched general election, with progressive reformers and military-backed conservatives vying for control in a country that has cycled through three prime ministers in as many years.

Polling stations opened at 8 am local time (01:00 GMT) on Sunday and are set to close at 5 pm (10:00 GMT).

While more than 50 parties are contesting the polls, only three – the People’s Party, Bhumjaithai, and Pheu Thai – have the nationwide organisation and popularity to gain a winning mandate, according to Al Jazeera.

With 500 parliamentary seats at stake and surveys consistently suggesting no party is likely to win an outright majority, coalition negotiations appear inevitable. A simple majority of elected lawmakers will select the next prime minister.

The progressive People’s Party, led by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, is favoured to win the most seats.

MNA

News ID 241517

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News