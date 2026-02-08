Thailand votes in early election

Polling stations opened at 8 am local time (01:00 GMT) on Sunday and are set to close at 5 pm (10:00 GMT).

While more than 50 parties are contesting the polls, only three – the People’s Party, Bhumjaithai, and Pheu Thai – have the nationwide organisation and popularity to gain a winning mandate, according to Al Jazeera.

With 500 parliamentary seats at stake and surveys consistently suggesting no party is likely to win an outright majority, coalition negotiations appear inevitable. A simple majority of elected lawmakers will select the next prime minister.

The progressive People’s Party, led by Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, is favoured to win the most seats.

MNA