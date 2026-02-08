Explosion at China biotech workshop kills five

The explosion occurred in Shuoyang in the Shanxi province in the early morning of Saturday.

The legal representative of Jiapeng Biotechnology has been detained, and the city has set up an accident investigation team, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The firm is located in a mountain hollow, and dark yellow smoke was seen billowing from the accident site.

Founded in June 2025, Jiapeng Biotechnology conducts research on animal feed, coal products, and building materials, according to its corporate registration.

