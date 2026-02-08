  1. World
Second tour of presidential election to be held in Portugal

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – The second tour of the presidential election will be held in Portugal this Sunday.

Andre Ventura, the leader of the right-wing political party Chega, and ex-secretary general of the Socialist Party, Antonio Jose Seguro, will compete in the presidential race, according to TASS.

The second tour of the presidential election was required because not a single candidate for the presidential office managed to get more than 50% of the votes. This occurred in Portugal last time in 1986.

According to the laws of Portugal, the president is elected by universal direct voting by secret ballots for a tenure of five years.

