Second tour of presidential election to be held in Portugal

Andre Ventura, the leader of the right-wing political party Chega, and ex-secretary general of the Socialist Party, Antonio Jose Seguro, will compete in the presidential race, according to TASS.

The second tour of the presidential election was required because not a single candidate for the presidential office managed to get more than 50% of the votes. This occurred in Portugal last time in 1986.

According to the laws of Portugal, the president is elected by universal direct voting by secret ballots for a tenure of five years.

MNA