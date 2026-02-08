Iran not eager to initiate regional war while fully prepared

Speaking in a meeting with the commanders and staff of Army Air and Defense forces, held on the occasion of Bahman 19, marking National Army Air Force Day, in Tehran, he emphasized that Iran has no intention of initiating a regional war but the powerful Iran's Army Force has been fully prepared to confront any aggression against the country with its utmost power.

Congratulating the Ten-Day Dawn (Fajr) auspicious occasion, which marks the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran in 1979, General Mousavi highlighted, “Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, Iran’s Army Force will continue its path in defending the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.”

The Air Force Day (Bahman 19) is reminiscent of outstanding and superb performance of the Iranian Air Force during war, whose name will always go down in the memory of the noble nation of Islamic Iran, he stressed.

The Iranian Army Air force, during the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), proved that it can be stronger, more creative and confident to overcome any enemy at any level and attain victory without the presence of American advisors, who guided them before the Revolution at the time of Shah's regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, General Mousavi pointed to the 12-day Israeli-imposed war against Iran last June, emphasizing that the Iranian Army Air and Defense forces demonstrated that the armed forces of the country are fully prepared more than ever and can respond to the enemy’s threat decisively.

"While we are fully prepared, we are not really interested in starting a regional war and if any war is ignited by enemies of the country in the region, its consequences will have to be shouldered by warmongers including the US government and criminal Israeli regime," he added.

MA/6742701