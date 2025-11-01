2 Iranian security forces assassinated in southeast

The IRGC's Ground Forces Quds Base stationed in southeast Iran issued a statement on Saturday, announcing the martyrdom of two Sunni Basij security forces in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

According to the Quds Base statement, the two Basijis were from local Sunni people who were martyred while they were on a patrol mission on the road between Khash city and Zahedan city, the capital of the southeastern province.

The statement said that the two martyred Basijis were accompanying a tribal leader who the terrorists tried to assassinate.

The statement did not say whether the tribal leader survived the assassination attempt or not, but only said that the two security forces had been seriously injured and later succumbed to their injuries.

MNA/IRN85984309