Tehran to host 19th Iran-Russia Economic Commission meeting

Iran’s Deputy Oil Minister for Trade and International Affairs Ali-Mohammad Mousavi stated that horizon of cooperation between Iran and Russia is on the trajectory growth.

Iran’s Minister of Oil Mohsen Paknejad and Russia’s Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilyov will co-chair the meeting.

A wide range of issues including the completion of construction operation of International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), transferring gas from Russia to Iran, developing cooperation in the fields of space industries, nuclear energy, trade and economy, finance and banking, customs, industry and mining, agriculture, health, culture and tourism, science and technology will be discussed in the joint meeting, Mousavi emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy oil minister pointed to the current volume of Iran’s trade with Russia and put the current annual trade value exchanged between the two countries at about $5 billion.

Iran and Russia have high potential to expand the level of bilateral trade more than before, he underlined.

MA/6733159