Iran's military stronger than 12-day war in capabilities

Brigadier General Hossein Nejat, Deputy Head of the Sarallah Security Headquarters in Tehran spoke to a local Iranian media recently where he emphasized the increase in the country's defense capabilities after the 12-day war in June 2025.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has become much stronger than before in terms of military technologies and offensive and defensive components after this war."

Referring to the issue of Tehran's air defense, the senior IRGC general stated that "The issue of Tehran's defense will definitely be resolved... We are definitely in a better situation than before."

Stating that specific measures have been taken with regard to the capital's air defense, Sarallah Base deputy commander added: "the work has been done and the situation today is better than before the [12-day] war. We must be able to use our capabilities properly."

General Nejat also hailed the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for his good command of all Iranian armed forces during the 12-day war, noting that "The Leader of the Revolution specified the number of missiles fired at the enemy during the 12-day war."

