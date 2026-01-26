Navy chief declares full readiness of Iranian armed forces

Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army Navy, made the remarks in his address to a gathering of the military students at Imam Ali (AS) Officers' University in Tehran on Monday.

He pointed to the deployment of the Iranian naval fleet in international waters in the oceans, saying that the presence of the the Iranian navy in far waters send a message of friendship to the other nations and a warning to the ill-wishing states.

Admiral Irani highlighted the importance of maritime diplomacy and interaction with neighboring and friendly countries, underscoring that, "Iran's naval power is not merely defensive, but also acts as an anchor of stability in the region."

