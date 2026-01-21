Intel. Min. eliminates 12 terrorists in SE Iran

In a statement on Wednesday, the Intelligence Ministry announced the arrest of 11 members of a Takfiri terrorist group and killing of ringleader of the terrorist group in cooperation with IRGC Ground Force and Law Enforcement Forces (Police).

11 members of this terrorist-Takfiri group were arrested in three joint operations by the IRGC's Quds Force Headquarters, the General Intelligence Directorate of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, and Police.

During the operation, one of the ringleaders of Takfiri terrorist group, named Gol-Mohammad Shahuzehi, was killed in a clash with the security forces of the country.

One RPG weapon, 24 bullets of RPG weapon, two Kalashnikov and cartridges, 6 revolvers, and quantities of ammunition and bomb-making equipment were seized from the terrorists' hideout, the ministry added.

MA/6727080