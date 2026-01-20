Son of Iran's deposed shah urges all-out war on Iran

According to a report by Tehran-based Press TV, in an interview with Fox News, Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s US-backed monarch who fled the country after his father’s dictatorship was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, publicly called for military strikes against Iran, saying he does not care whether such action is carried out by the United States, Israel, or another actor.

Pleading for foreign aggression, he claimed that a single “definitive strike” could “completely reverse the odds” and help bring down the current Iranian government.

“It could be an American strike. It could be an Israeli strike. It could be whatever,” he added.

Pahlavi went further, claiming that to fully defeat the Iranian state, any military campaign would need to target the country’s entire military and security institutions.

The Fox News anchor interviewing him responded by noting that such a campaign “could be a lot.”

In June last year, Israel and the United States failed to conquer Iran despite hundreds of attacks against the country during a 12-day war. Iran showed its will and ability to strike back as hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones pounded targets in occupied territories, and also a major US base in Qatar.

Pahlavi’s remarks come after merchants in Iran organized peaceful demonstrations in Tehran to protest sharp fluctuations in the national currency, the rial. Seizing the moment, Pahlavi sought to exploit the situation by calling on Mossad- and CIA-linked sleeper cells inside Iran to incite riots and hijack what had begun as peaceful protests.

MNA