  1. World
  2. North America
Jan 20, 2026, 9:20 AM

More than 100 vehicles pile up in US after snowstorm (+VIDEO)

More than 100 vehicles pile up in US after snowstorm (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – More than 100 vehicles smashed into each other or slid off the interstate highway in Michigan as a snowstorm made conditions “treacherous” for road travel in the US state.

The huge pile-up on Monday prompted the Michigan State Police to close both directions of Interstate 196 highway just southwest of Grand Rapids, while officials worked to remove all the vehicles, including more than 30 trailer trucks.

According to Al Jazeera, Michigan State Police said there were numerous injuries from the crashes, but none were “believed to be fatal”.

Still images and videos posted on social media and published by local publications showed trucks and other vehicles piled up along a stretch of snow-covered highway.

The crash is just the latest impact from a severe winter storm moving across the country.

MNA

News ID 240932

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News