"Iranian brothers to overcome period filled with traps"

TEHRAN, Jan. 19 (MNA) – President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey has expressed confidence in overcoming the problems in Iran through unity, saying that Turkey will not allow instability in the region.

"Our neighbor Iran is now facing a new challenge targeting its social peace and stability after the Israeli attacks. We believe that our Iranian brothers will leave behind this period filled with traps through a delicate policy that prioritizes dialogue and diplomacy. With our foreign policy centered on peace and stability, we will oppose any initiative that risks dragging our region into uncertainty," said Erdogan in an address on Monday in apparent reference to the recent foreign-instigated riots.

