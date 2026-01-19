"Iranian brothers to overcome period filled with traps"

"Our neighbor Iran is now facing a new challenge targeting its social peace and stability after the Israeli attacks. We believe that our Iranian brothers will leave behind this period filled with traps through a delicate policy that prioritizes dialogue and diplomacy. With our foreign policy centered on peace and stability, we will oppose any initiative that risks dragging our region into uncertainty," said Erdogan in an address on Monday in apparent reference to the recent foreign-instigated riots.

MNA/6725480