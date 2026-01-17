  1. Politics
Iran to respond to any aggression powerfully: FM spox

TEHRAN, Jan. 17 (MNA) – The spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that any new aggression on the country will receive a powerful reaction.

Reacting to a statement by one of the accounts of the US Department of State which claimed that Tehran is preparing for an attack on the US targets in the region, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote that such statements and claims are aimed escalating tensions in the region and making troubles.

The spokesman stressed the resolve of the Iranian armed forces to defend their homeland and enhance their capabilities, warning that "The Islamic Republic of Iran will  respond to any aggression with might and strength."

