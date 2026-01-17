Qassem says FM Rajji pushing Lebanon towards civil war

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered an address at the Al-Mab’ath Al-Nabawi ceremony via Al-Manar TV on Saturday.

At the start of his speech, the Hezbollah leader said that "the noble mission of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) marks one of the greatest days in human history, when God Almighty bestowed upon His Messenger a complete and comprehensive message."

Qassem also congratulated Muslims on Al-Mab’ath Al-Nabawi, affirming that Islam guides humanity to the path of truth and that truth lies wherever the divine decree is followed.

On the developments in Iran, he said that the US President Donald Trump aims to interfere in several regions across the world to block democratic and Islamic life and to control the world’s resources.

"They seek to punish and weaken the Islamic Republic of Iran, an independent state since 1979 that relies on its people’s capabilities and supports the resistance, particularly against Israeli occupation," he added.

"God willing, Iran will remain a stronghold of resistance and freedom, supporting the oppressed; we stand with Iran’s people, leadership, and revolution and see it as steadfast and strong," he continued.

He then turned tot the situation in Venezuela, saying that "The abduction of Venezuela’s president was the crime of the era, driven by Trump’s pursuit of its oil and wealth, with ambitions extending to Greenland, Cuba, Canada, and the EU."

"Trump’s actions seek global control, and we call for a worldwide movement of states and peoples to tell the US to stop," the Hezbollah chief added.

As regards the situation in Lebanon, Qassem said that "The ceasefire agreement is a single phase with no parts or second stage. It was implemented by the Lebanese state, while the Israeli enemy has not implemented any of it."

"The Israeli enemy has no role in Resolution 1701—it is a Lebanese matter. Likewise, the arms exclusivity and national security strategy are determined by Lebanon’s political agreement," he further said.

"Foreign Minister Rajji is undermining civil peace by inciting sedition and trying to drag Lebanon into a civil war," he highlighted.

He added that "One reason for the Lebanese government’s weak performance is the absence of a foreign minister who represents national interests."

The Hezbollah chief also said that "The Akakir hill was directly hit by a shell fired from a Merkava tank stationed at the Radar Israeli occupation site."

"Sovereignty and liberty are the foundations of state-building, as affirmed in the ministerial statement and the presidential address—but where is the implementation?"

