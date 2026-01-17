Eid Mab'ath; beginning of Hazrat Muhammad prophetic mission

The occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath falls on the 27th of Rajab in the lunar calendar, which corresponds to January 17 this year.

According to Twelver Shi’a beliefs, Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) mission began on Rajab 27. Prior to receiving his mission, the Prophet (PBUH) spent considerable time in solitude, worshiping the Almighty God.

He would retreat for a month to the Cave of Hira in the mountains, dedicating himself to devotion. After completing his time in the cave, he would return to Mecca, circumambulate the Ka’ba seven times or more, and then return home. It was in this cave that the mission began, marked by the revelation of the first verses of the Holy Quran.

It is commonly believed that the Prophet (PBUH) was 40 years old when his mission began. For the first three years, he invited people to Islam in secret. However, due to the order in which Quranic verses were revealed, some suggest that his public invitation to Islam began shortly after the initial revelation.

The Prophet’s Bi’that (divine appointment) represents the ultimate manifestation of God’s mercy upon humanity. This event, which launched the Prophet’s mission to guide humankind, is considered one of God’s greatest blessings, leading humanity toward its highest potential.

The Bi’that opened a path for humanity to progress, a journey of intellectual, moral, and spiritual development that continues to this day. Minds have advanced, and the truths revealed by religions have become integral to human culture and society. The hearts of diverse people have increasingly inclined toward spirituality.

The essence of Mab’ath is to address and alleviate human suffering and chaos by encouraging a return to the divine nature instilled in humanity. This divine nature, a trust placed within human beings, supports the pursuit of truth, justice, and the struggle to defend the oppressed.

The Bi’that opened a path for humanity to progress, a journey of intellectual, moral, and spiritual development that continues to this day. Minds have advanced, and the truths revealed by religions have become integral to human culture and society. The hearts of diverse people have increasingly inclined toward spirituality.

The moral degeneration of his fellow people and his own quest for a true religion further lent fuel to this, with the result that he now began to withdraw periodically to Hira cave for contemplation and reflection.

First revelation in Hira cave

In the year 610, when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was 40 years old, he received his first divine revelation from Allah through Angel Jibreel (Gabriel) in the Cave of Hira.

Located in Jabal al-Nour, Ghar Hira (Cave of Hira) is a small cave about 3.5 meters long and a little over 1.5 meters wide.

Jabal al-Nour is located in the Hejaz region of Saudi Arabia, just outside of Mecca. Jabal al-Nour translates to “Mountain of Light.”

When Angel Jibreel appeared to him, he said, Read, ˹O Prophet, ˺ in the Name of your Lord Who created. Created humans from a clinging clot. Read! And your Lord is the Most Generous. Who taught by the pen. Taught humanity what they knew not. Holy Quran (Al Alaq 96: 1-5).

It has been narrated that after this encounter he went to his home and asked his wife: "Cover me" but no wondering or ambiguity was narrated about this encounter because the Prophet (PBUH) was ready and capable of having a connection with the angel of revelation and the invisible world and the Prophet (s) before seeing Jabra'il, has seen its works.

Before the mission of the Prophet (PBUH) began, most people of that region were idol-worshipers. Other divine religions had some followers in different places in that region. However, after the beginning of the mission of the Prophet (s), Islam expanded, and idol-worshipping was wiped away from Hijaz.

Bi'that: Beginning of formation of greatest Islamic civilization in world

Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) was chosen as the last Messenger of the great divine prophets to invite the then-society, which was immersed in ignorance and immorality, towards morality, human dignity, and self-respect.

The Bi'that (the first revelation) of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be considered the beginning of the formation of the greatest Islamic and moral civilization in the world, which saved human beings from intellectual and ideological dirt throughout history.

The Holy Quran is Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) miracle, and it is regarded as the most complete divine book.

He established new concepts such as honoring women and girls, combating oppression and idolatry, helping fellow human beings, Tawhid (monotheism), and good morals in human society. He explained the path of human beings towards blissfulness in the world and the hereafter.

Eid al-Mab’ath in Iran

The revered occasion, which falls on the 27th of the month of Rajab on the Islamic lunar calendar, is a public holiday in many countries and Iran.

Muslims in Iran and across the globe are holding celebrations to commemorate this day. On this day, Muslims gather at holy cities and sites, including Mashhad and Qom, to take part in religious feasts.

People cherish and celebrate the event by congregating in mosques for various programs, visiting friends and family, handing gifts to children, and spreading joy with different rituals unique to each region.

People also distribute sweets and congratulate each other on the streets and in decorated mosques.

Goal of Prophetic mission is to establish Islamic civilization

The purpose of the prophets’ Bi’that was to establish an ideal society.

“Today, the responsibility of the Islamic Ummah is not only to celebrate the memory of the Holy Prophet’s birthday and bi’that. This is a small and minor task compared to its duty,” The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has said.

Today, the world of Islam has a responsibility to breathe a spirit into this world to create a new environment and to open a new path. We refer to this phenomenon, which we are looking forward to, as “the new Islamic civilization”, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has added.

“We should be striving for the new Islamic civilization- for the sake of humanity. This is dramatically different from what powers think about humanity and from how they act.”

The prophet was tasked with delivering the message of peace to humanity and declaring Allah’s Oneness to idolaters and polytheists of the world. He was sent to confirm the essential teachings of monotheism as preached by earlier prophets, including Adam, Abraham, Moses, and Jesus.

Compiled & Reported by S. M. Ahmadi