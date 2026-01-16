Pakistan people support Iran against foreign-backed terrorism

People in Kashmir and other regions in Pakistan held rallies to express their support to Iran amid foreign backed plots against the country's security.
TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Pakistani people showed their support to the Islamic Republic of Iran against foreign-backed terrorism.
People in Kashmir and other regions in Pakistan held rallies to express their support to Iran amid foreign backed plots against the country's security.
The Pakistanis strongly condmened the US meddling in Iran's internal affairs.
MNA/6723040
