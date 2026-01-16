  1. Politics
Jan 17, 2026, 12:13 AM

Pakistan people support Iran against foreign-backed terrorism

Pakistan people support Iran against foreign-backed terrorism

TEHRAN, Jan. 16 (MNA) – Pakistani people showed their support to the Islamic Republic of Iran against foreign-backed terrorism.

People in Kashmir and other regions in Pakistan held rallies to express their support to Iran amid foreign backed plots against the country's security.

The Pakistanis strongly condmened the US meddling in Iran's internal affairs. 

MNA/6723040

News ID 240837

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News