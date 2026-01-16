Witkoff claims US contacted Iran by Trump's order

According to a report from Turkey's Anadolu Agency, Witkoff made the remarks during a conference in Miami, Florida.

He claimed that President Trump ordered direct contact with Iranian officials.

When asked by Euronews about the possibility of a US military strike on Iran, the special envoy claimed that he hopes there is a diplomatic solution.

He outlined four issues he claimed were necessary for a diplomatic agreement with Iran: First, nuclear enrichment; second, the missile program, which he said must see reductions in stockpiles and range; third, the current nuclear materials in Iran's possession, which he estimated at roughly 2,000 kilograms enriched between 3.67% and 60%; and fourth, alleged proxy forces.

He claimed that if Iran wishes to rejoin the international community, Washington believes these four problems can be solved diplomatically, calling it a great solution.

