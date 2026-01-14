Talks with US won't guarantee Iran's security: Velayati

Speaking to Mehr in an interview, Velayati referred to the recent foreign-instigated riots in Iran, saying that Trump and Netanyahu are politically bankrupt.

He said elsewhere in the interview that the NATO and the EU are standing against the US unilateralism, adding that the US president's policies have stirred opposition in different parts of the world.

Velayati, who is former foreign minister, also said that the Resistance Front and Iran are stronger than ever now after the recent event. He explained that Yemeni Ansarullah is standing firm while its opposite sides backed by Saudi Arabia and UAE are at war with each other.

He continued to say that "Islamic Republic of Iran, given what happened to Venezuela, does not see talks with US as guaranteeing its security."

He noted that the Iranian nation is more united than ever against aggressors after the 12-day war. He continued that Iran's allies, namely China and Russia, are now more aware of Iran's power after the 12-day war as the regional states do.

