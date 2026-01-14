Israel withdraws from several international organizations

According to the Israeli regime's foreign ministry, the relevant decision was made by minister Gideon Saar "after reviews and discussions held following the United States withdrawal from dozens of international organizations."

Tel Aviv has already severed ties with four UN structures mentioned in the US list, namely the Office of the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, UN Women Organizational Structure, UN Conference on Trade and Development, and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, according to TASS.

In addition, the Israeli side has decided to withdraw from three more structures: the UN Alliance of Civilizations, UN-Energy, and the Global Forum on Migration and Development.

On January 8, US President Donald Trump ordered his country’s withdrawal from 66 international organizations. Thus, all US federal agencies must cease their participation and stop financing 31 UN structures and 35 non-UN organizations.

