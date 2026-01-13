Iran has always thrown its weight behind Lebanon: Nabih Berri

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, emphasizing that Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the Lebanese government and its people in all conditions.

Referring to inefficiency of mechanism related to the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, Nabih Berri pointed out that Hezbollah Resistance Movement has never violated the ceasefire agreement, but the mechanism has not been effective and not materialized the predetermined goals as well.

He blamed the Zionist regime for its inattention to the ceasefire agreement with Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

