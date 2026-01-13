  1. Politics
Jan 13, 2026, 3:12 PM

Iran has always thrown its weight behind Lebanon: Nabih Berri

Iran has always thrown its weight behind Lebanon: Nabih Berri

TEHRAN, Jan. 13 (MNA) – Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has said that Iran has always supported Lebanese government and people.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, emphasizing that Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood by the Lebanese government and its people in all conditions.

Referring to inefficiency of mechanism related to the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, Nabih Berri pointed out that Hezbollah Resistance Movement has never violated the ceasefire agreement, but the mechanism has not been effective and not materialized the predetermined goals as well.

He blamed the Zionist regime for its inattention to the ceasefire agreement with Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

MA/6720800

News ID 240726
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News