Hezbollah disarmament plot to plunge Lebanon into a quagmire

Despite the US and Zionist regime’s efforts to disarm Hezbollah Resistance Movement, Lebanon is on the verge of a dangerous escalation. According to the Zionist project of the "Greater Israel," the disarmament does not only include the Resistance Movement in Lebanon, but also it (disarmament) must occur throughout the Arab world.

Some media sources are talking about US President Donald Trump's plan to create an economic zone in southern Lebanon. The reality is that the United States will not do this for Lebanon, because it (US) has come to the region from faraway to divide the country and plunder Lebanon's wealth. In this regard, they (Americans) not only support the crimes of the Zionist regime, but also, according to the statements of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, they are seeking to end the existence of Hezbollah Resistance Movement in Lebanon.

To shed light on the matter, Warda Saad, reporter for Mehr News Agency, reached out to the former Lebanese Foreign Minister Adnan Mansour for an interview, details of which come as follows,

Q: On the 47th anniversary of the crime of abducting Imam Sayed Musa Sadr and his companions, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri said in a speech, “We are ready to participate in a peaceful dialogue to discuss the weapon of resistance, which is our honor and dignity.” How do you interpret Nabih Berri’s statements? Don’t you think that the current stage requires decisiveness, not a peaceful dialogue?

A: In a speech delivered by Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament on the 47th anniversary of the crime of kidnapping Imam Sayed Musa Sadr and his companions, he said that we are ready to discuss the weapon of resistance, which is our honor and dignity, under a peaceful and calm dialogue. Certainly, Nabih Berri, who has a special position in Lebanon, is well aware of the details of the affairs and knows the sensitivity of the internal situation in Lebanon, and understands that in the process of media conflict between political parties, there are parties that stand by the American project to disarm the Resistance.

Nabih Berri's statements were quite clear. When he spoke with caution about the American document or the process of disarming the Resistance Movement, as an American plan that the Lebanese government has accepted, it is because he is aware of the details of the matter and knows that disarming the Resistance Movement is impossible, and Berri considers it a source of honor and dignity for the Lebanese people.

How can the Resistance Movement be disarmed, while parts of Lebanon are occupied by the Zionist enemy? There is no country in the world that is occupied and has an occupier on its soil, and surrenders its weapons and says, “Do whatever you want in our land and homeland.”

This is unacceptable, especially since the Lebanese people have paid a heavy price for the liberation of their land by confronting the Israeli enemy in all its aggressions.

What is happening in Lebanon is that we really want to discuss the weapon of resistance, so let this discussion be in the shadow of a calm and peaceful dialogue, on the basis that the parties exchange plans with high patriotism, in order to reach a common ground and make a decision that guarantees the unity of Lebanon, the rights of the Lebanese people, and the sovereignty of this country.

How can Lebanon disarm Hezbollah Resistance Movement, while the constant threat and daily military operations of the Zionists continue, through drone flights and terrorist acts, and preventing the people of southern Lebanon from returning to their villages? If we think about the reconstruction of the devastated areas in the south, we see that Israeli drones are constantly bombing these areas.

Since the ceasefire agreement was reached on November 27, 2024, we see that Lebanon has adhered to the ceasefire and has not fired even a single bullet towards Israel, while the Zionist regime has continued its attacks, and these violations continue, reaching more than 4,000 cases, causing the deaths of 260 people and injury of 1,500 others.

This is what Nabih Berri wants, and this is his position; a firm position that Hezbollah will not give up its weapons. Therefore, with his statements, he (Nabih Berri) wants to emphasize to the whole world, including US and Israel, that disarmament in Lebanon is not an easy task as long as the Zionist enemy occupies our land.

Therefore, Lebanon and the Resistance Movement want guarantees. If the Resistance Movement is disarmed, will the Zionist regime remain idle which has always coveted Lebanon's land and water and has repeatedly announced through its officials that it is seeking to expand its borders beyond occupied Palestine?

Q: Last week, Lebanon witnessed a significant diplomatic and political traffic from a number of US Congress members and envoys. What are the main reasons for this US attention to Lebanon? Does this mean that Lebanon has moved to the US camp in regional developments?

A: The American envoys and politicians who came to Lebanon, whether they were State Department envoys or members of the US Congress, sought to disarm Hezbollah.

This is what the United States wants from Lebanon and from the Lebanese government, because it knows very well that if the Hezbollah Resistance Movement’s weapons are disarmed, it will be easier to direct Lebanon in the direction that the United States seeks in relation to the new Middle East and to regulate the situation in the region based on American and Israeli interests.

Lebanon will not definitely be moved into the regional and international alignments and will not be an easy prey in the hands of others.

The Lebanese position was: If the Lebanese government has agreed to disarm the Hezbollah Resistance Movement, how will this weapon be disarmed? In principle, the United States and Israel want the Hezbollah Resistance Movement to disarm. However, the disarmament operation cannot be carried out easily, i.e. if the handover of weapons is to take place before the guarantees that must be provided for the security of Lebanon, a military force must be formed in Lebanon that will prevent any aggression that Israel will carry out against this country in the future. On the other hand, Hezbollah Resistance Movement cannot hand over its weapons and surrender itself to the Zionist enemy.

Here, we must reconsider how to disarm the Resistance Movement, because if the Lebanese government wants to disarm the Resistance by resorting to force, this means plunging Lebanon into civil war, destroying the Lebanese national texture, undermining the internal unity, and plunging Lebanon's future and sovereignty into a dark tunnel. This is what the Zionist regime and its supporters want for Lebanon.

Q: The US agenda is completely clear: hand over the weapons and wait for Netanyahu's mood to decide what to give you! The US government gives no guarantees in this regard and has no respect for the security and future of the Lebanese! Do you think these positions respond to the concerns of the Lebanese? Will the pro-Zionist internal team in Lebanon continue to imitate the US positions and pressure the Resistance Movement?

A: The US envoys who express American policy do not care about the Zionist regime's withdrawal from Lebanese lands and support its daily aggressions.

The five-party committee, chaired by the United States, should work to ensure that the parties adhere to the ceasefire, but we see that it has made no effort to force the Zionists to adhere to the ceasefire since nine months ago, and Tel Aviv is still waging a war of attrition against Lebanon.

The US government wants to disarm the Resistance Movement in any form, and when Lebanese officials ask America for a guarantee for the Zionist regime's withdrawal from the occupied territories of Lebanon, they say that there are no American guarantees and that Israel is acting arbitrarily.

Therefore, there is a concern that handover of weapons will place Lebanon under the occupation of the Zionist regime, and in this situation, the United States will support whatever the Zionist regime carries out in Lebanon; it does not matter whether this is the continuation of aggression and assassinations, the expansion of military operations, or the continuation of the occupation in Lebanon.

This means that they want Lebanon to surrender unconditionally, which is impossible, and the Lebanese, especially the Lebanese Resistance Movement, cannot surrender their weapons on this basis.

The Israeli regime says today that the villages of southern Lebanon are under its military control, which means that no citizen will be allowed to return to their villages. In some other areas, Lebanese are still prohibited from returning to their cities and homes.

The Zionists also annexed East Al-Quds in 1981, ignoring international law and the 1948 resolution on East Al-Quds. So, the Zionists will definitely annex other lands as long as the US supports them (Israeli regime) and in that case, no power will be able to defend its land, so, the Lebanese have the right to reclaim their land and they have the right to resist the occupation.

The Zionist regime and the United States should know very well that the Lebanese will not remain silent in this case as long as Israeli aggression threatens the Lebanese land and people.

