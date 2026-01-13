Iran to not compromise on its security, national interests

In a message issued following the massive and iconic public participation in Monday pro-Islamic Establishment rallies across Iran, Chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi expressed appreciation for the Iranian people’s presence and unity.

He stated that the United States and the Israeli regime, in an attempt to compensate for their historic defeat in the recent 12-day imposed war, unleashed ISIL terrorist elements against the Iranian nation. According to Mousavi, these mercenaries, whom he described as more brutal than wild animals, martyred Iranian civilians and security personnel.

He added that cognitive warfare and, at times, the lack of awareness among some individuals present at the scenes caused the security forces to refrain from using weapons, instead sacrificing their own lives to protect civilians and safeguard national security.

The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces emphasized that Iran will not retreat by even the slightest degree from defending its independence, territorial integrity, and national interests.

He warned that Iran’s enemies should know that the country’s security forces will not allow any Daesh (ISIL) terrorist, criminal element, or terrorist trained by any arrogant power to dominate the field.

Mousavi concluded by stressing that Iran will defend itself with full resolve and sacrifice.

MNA