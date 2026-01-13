Iran warns of staff evacuation after London embassy attack

Following attacks by violent elements on Iran’s embassy in London—including the desecration of the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran—and amid the interventionist remarks by British officials regarding Iran’s internal affairs, Iran’s foreign minister held a phone conversation with his British counterpart to convey Tehran’s formal protest.

In a post published on the social media platform X, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that during a telephone conversation on Monday afternoon with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, he emphasized that Britain is legally obligated under international law to guarantee the security and safety of Iran’s embassy and consular facilities in London.

"In phone conversation with the UK Foreign Secretary this evening, I made clear that the UK is per international legal obligations dutybound to ensure the safety and security of Iran's London Consulate and Embassy," Araghchi wrote on X.

"If the UK cannot uphold its duty to protect diplomatic missions, Iran would be left with no choice but to consider evacuating our personnel," he stressed.

"I also urged the UK to avoid interfering in Iran's internal affairs, including by continuing to refrain from taking action against Israeli-backed terrorists posing as news organizations. Ofcom has clear rules and regulations about the incitement of violence and glorification of terrorism. The UK Government must take action to ensure that its own domestic laws are upheld."

