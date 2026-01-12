Iran summons UK envoy over London embassy attack

The director general of the Western Europe department of the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the British envoy on Sunday in protest at an attack on Iran’s embassy in London by a group of anti-Iranian elements, who also violated the flag of Iran.

Alireza Yousefi condemned the British police’ obvious failure to ensure the security of Iran’s embassy in London and to act against the law-breakers.

The UK ambassador was reminded that the British government is responsible to protect the safety of Iran’s embassy, diplomats, staffers and diplomatic missions in the UK.

Yousefi also strongly protested at the continued presence and activities of a series of terrorist groups that spread lies and promote violence and terrorism against the Iranian nation under the guise of media.

The Iranian official reminded the UK government of its legal and international commitments to combating the organizing and financing of terrorism and to avoidance of any support for terrorist activities.

He stressed the need for London to take the necessary measures to stop the activities of the media outlets promoting and sponsoring terrorism.

The Iranian diplomat also denounced the UK foreign secretary’s recent interfering comments.

MNA/TSN3492680