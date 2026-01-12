Israeli regime's clear support for Iran riots

Releasing a report on the Israeli regime's political intervention, media hype, and covert support for the recent riots in Iran, Al Mayadeen said that the wave of protests in Iran revealed a controversy in the Israeli regime's behavior. On one hand, the Tel Aviv regime's is cautious about issuing open statements to avoid being accused of foreign intervention by Tehran. One the other hand, the footpront of the Zionists' support for the rioters are clearly visible.

The Lebanese media wrote that the clues of Israel's intervention regarding what is happening in Iran is not an inconsequential matter, because it shows the peak of the audacity Tel Aviv dares to reveal in terms of foreign intervention, support, and incitement. It also prepares the ground to have a clear understanding of the difference between covert operations and what is meant to be heard and seen outside Iran.

It stressed that monitoring these indexes in short-term provides the ground to understand the process of decision-making and identifying the critical points that reveals the truth and unveils the intervention.

According to the report, the two weeks of protests in Iran demonstrated a considerable controversy in Israel's actions. The Tel Aviv regime was promoting anti-Islamic Establishment propaganda and verbal support for rioter through social media platforms in Persian language, while Israeli authorities have been cautious about issuing official statements.

In the first level of the narrative, it became clear that the Israeli decision-making circles introduce the idea of a regime change as a favorable outlook and consider the internal crisis inside Iran a strategic opportunity.

According to Al Mayadeen, this message is not merely a sympathy, but it declares the collapse of Iran a vital circumstance. The statement by Israeli regime's so-called cultural heritage minister clearly revealed that Israel has agents operating inside Iran.

After understanding the importance on intervention, several statements were issued calling for restraint. An Israeli minister described the ongoing events "an important event" which is better not to be addressed too much.

Reports by Israeli media outlets show that the Tel Aviv regime is considering open intervention in the events inside Iran, This is while the Israeli regime's spy agency Mossad has overtly admitted supporting Iranian rioters.

Considering these events, it can be understood that foreign interventions is not merely an accuse from Iran, but a path with tangible indexes in Israeli regime's approach.

MNA/6719297