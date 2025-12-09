  1. Politics
Iran, Pakistan agree on high-level Ashgabat dialogue

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke by phone on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan announced today that Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, held a telephone conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

During the discussion, the two ministers reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations and agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the International Peace and Trust Forum, scheduled to take place later this week in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.

