US pulling out Truman carrier from West Asia after ceasefire

The official told Al-Jazeera that both the US and the Yemeni Ansarallah resistance movement continue to uphold a mutual ceasefire.

Earlier this month, the two sides agreed on an Omani-mediated ceasefire. The agreement prohibits both parties from attacking each other, including US ships, to guarantee secure maritime passage.

Before that, the US had markedly intensified its deadly attacks against Yemen as a means of trying to force Sana’a into stopping its strikes against the Israeli regime, Washington’s most cherished regional ally.

The US official also highlighted that Israel does not inform the US beforehand about all its assaults on Ansarallah-related targets.

On Friday, Israeli forces conducted new strikes against port facilities in Yemen’s Hudaydah region, as the regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “This is only the beginning” and promised intensified assaults against the group’s command structure and critical assets.

Yemen’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that the repeated targeting of Yemeni ports is evidence of the occupying entity’s abject failure to achieve its goals.

The statement condemned the international community’s complete silence regarding the Israeli aggression.

Mohammad al-Bukhaiti, another senior Ansarullah member, stated that Yemen’s ongoing operations against the Israeli regime in support of the Gaza Strip would be exempt from the ceasefire deal.

The Yemeni armed forces have been attacking Israeli and US targets in the sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza since Tel Aviv launched its devastating war on the besieged Palestinian territory in October 2023.

RHM/