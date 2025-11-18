Pro-Palestinian activists to launch new mission toward Gaza

Israeli forces’ attacks on the passengers of the “Sumud Fleet” in international waters still remain vivid in the public mind, while Tunisian activists are now preparing to launch a new flotilla toward the Gaza Strip.

Reports indicate that a new fleet will set sail toward Gaza in the coming months, following a different approach. This flotilla is expected to be larger than the previous one in terms of the number of participating vessels, Mehr News Agency reports.

It has also been stated that, this time, Tunisia will not serve as the gathering point for the flotilla. Instead, the ships will only pass through Tunisian territorial waters, while other countries—such as Algeria—are expected to become the main assembly points for pro-Palestinian activists.

MNA/