Dec 1, 2025, 6:34 PM

Russia companies seek joint production of equipment with Iran

TEHRAN, Dec. 01 (MNA) – Several Russian companies have proposed cooperation with Iran to produce heavy construction equipment suh as dump trucks, excavators, and shovel loaders.

Several Russian companies have put on the table a proposal to jointly produce heavy construction equipment and machinery with Iran.

After Western sanctions on Russia, Moscow activated a contract to purchase gas turbines for power plants from Iran, a report by Fars news agency said.

Sources have told Fars that several rounds of negotiations have been held between the private sectors of Iran and Russia to jointly produce machinery such as dump trucks, excavators, and big shovel loaders.

