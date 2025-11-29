Iran thanks Turkey for coop. in containing Elit forest blaze

He made the remarks in a meeting with Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey Ibrahim Yumakli in an international meeting of “Zero Waste Forum” held in Turkey.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the bilateral ties and further development of cooperation between the two countries.

Appreciating Turkey’s cooperation in containing fire in northern forests of the country, Nouri-Ghezeljeh described this move a clear example of close relations and constructive cooperation between Tehran and Ankara.

Iran’s agriculture minister then pointed to the mutual cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing, “Considering the wide spectrum of joint issues between the two ministries, it requires strengthening their cooperation in the fields of food security and agriculture more than ever."

Highlighting the importance of exchanging experiences in the fields of agriculture, drought, livestock affairs, water resources management, and agricultural research, Nouri-Ghezeljeh pointed out that Iran is ready for joint cooperation with Turkey in the relevant field.

The Turkish agriculture minister, for his part, said that food security and increasing water productivity are the two issues that have a serious impact on the economic stability and development process of countries, especially Iran and Turkey, as two important countries in the region.

Iran and Turkey face significant challenges and concerns about the consequences of these issues and must cooperate seriously in this regard, Ibrahim Yumakli added.

MA/IRN86010064