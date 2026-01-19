Chile declares state of catastrophe amid wildfires

More than 50,000 people have also been evacuated in the Ñuble and Biobío regions, about 500km (300 miles) south of the capital Santiago. Boric said the death toll was expected to increase.

The most dangerous fire has swept through dry forests bordering the coastal city of Concepción. About 250 homes have been destroyed, disaster officials said, according to BBC.

Local media have shown pictures of charred cars in the streets.

Chile's forestry agency, Conaf, said firefighters were battling 24 fires across the country on Sunday. The most threatening, it added, were in Ñuble and Biobío.

The fires have burnt through 8,500 hectares (21,000 acres) in the two regions so far.

"In light of the serious ongoing wildfires, I have decided to declare a state of catastrophe" in the two regions, Boric said in a post on X.

"All resources are available," he added.

Under a state of catastrophe, Chile's armed forces can be deployed to help.

The bulk of the evacuations were carried out in the cities of Penco and Lirquen, just north of Concepción, which have a combined population of 60,000.

MA/PR