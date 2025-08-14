Wildfires scorch Greece for a second day, thousands evacuated

Fires have burned houses, farms and factories and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and tourists since Tuesday, Reuters news agency reported.

Dozens of people have been taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation since Tuesday, public broadcaster ERT reported. Some 13 firefighters have been treated for burns and other injuries, fire brigade spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis told a televised briefing on Wednesday.

Nearly 5,000 firefighters assisted by 33 aircraft were deployed from dawn to contain the flames stoked by winds and hot, dry conditions near Patras, on the tourist islands of Chios and Zakynthos and in at least three inland spots.

"Today, it will be another very difficult day, as the wildfire risk for most of the country's regions will be very high," Vathrakogiannis said. Temperatures were forecast to reach 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 Fahrenheit) in some places.

