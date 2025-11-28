Dialogue vital tool to prevent other side's miscalculations

“Knowing each other’s positions and preventing misunderstandings and miscalculations has always been very important and is one of the main goals of the dialogue,” Iran’s top diplomat stated during his visit to France.

“My trip to Paris is a continuation of the consultations and dialogues that we have already had with that country in various areas, including regional issues, the nuclear issue, European discussions, the Ukraine debate, international issues, and bilateral issues between us,” the foreign minister stated.

Pointing out that there are many differences of opinion between Iran and France, Araghchi elaborated that the two countries have differences of opinion on various issues, but at the same time, they have always had political dialogues and consultations with each other.

Iran and France have many differences of opinion, but it is natural that dialogue is a necessary and vital means to prevent miscalculations in international relations, he emphasized.

Araghchi stressed that knowing each other’s positions and preventing misunderstandings and miscalculations has always been very important and is one of the main goals of dialogue.

“We briefly discussed the regional issues, including Lebanon, Palestine, and Gaza, and heard each other's stances,” the minister said, adding that important issue that must be taken into consideration is that the region cannot tolerate further tensions and conflicts, and the root cause of these tensions and conflicts is the Zionist regime, which, unfortunately, has been given unacceptable immunity by the United States and Western countries to do whatever it wants.

