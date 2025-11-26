Agriculture min. says Iran wants to be the regional food hub

Iranian Agriculture Minister Nouri Ghezeljeh is scheduled to meet Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut and other officials to discuss ways to deepen bilateral ties in the sector.

Upon arrival in Moscow, the Iranian minister said that the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation have been strategic and emphasized by senior officials of the two countries.

He that, "We are trying to meet some of our needs in interaction with the Russian side and beyond that, turn the country into a food hub in the region."

Nouri Ghezeljeh added that "After the visit of Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow in January 2025 and the signing of a comprehensive strategic agreement between Iran and Russia, the Ministry of Agricultural Jihad began its activities to develop relations with the Russian side, especially in the field of agriculture and food."

He stated, "During this period, we have concluded good contracts with Russian companies and good memorandums of understanding with the Russian Ministry of Agriculture to facilitate trade between the two countries in this area."

The Minister of Agricultural Jihad also said that "Russia is a very good market for some of our agricultural products and is also a good market for supplying some of our needs, especially grains and oil."

