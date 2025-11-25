  1. Technology
Iranian professor detained in US released

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Vahid Abedini, an Iranian professor at the University of Oklahoma, announced that he had been released from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

Abedini, who had been on his way to attend the Middle East Studies Association (MESA) conference in Washington, D.C., shared the news of his release on his LinkedIn page. 

In his post, he wrote: “I’m pleased to share that I was released from detention tonight. This was a deeply distressing experience, especially witnessing the suffering of those who did not have the same support that I did.” He went on to express gratitude to the University of Oklahoma, the Middle East Studies Association, and the broader academic communities in Iranian studies and political science, saying he was “sincerely thankful for their support.”

