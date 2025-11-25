7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum opens

The 7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum opened in Beijing on Tuesday, bringing together around 450 participants — representatives of major companies from both countries, political figures, and experts, as reported by TASS.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin read a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to forum participants. Putin stressed that the comprehensive partnership between Russia and China continues to advance, with energy remaining a key area of practical cooperation.

A message from Chinese President Xi Jinping was read by Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council. Xi congratulated the participants on the opening of the forum and expressed hope that the discussions would strengthen bilateral energy cooperation.

The forum has been held annually since 2018.

