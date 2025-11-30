Israel violates Gaza ceasefire with 'made-up' reasons

Palestinian group Hamas continues its patient approach to maintain the truce despite the provocations, Erdogan said in a speech during the Science Dissemination Awards ceremony in Istanbul, Anadolu Agency reported.

International media organizations failed to report on their colleagues' deaths, "while over 270 journalists were killed in Gaza," Erdogan added.

Over 13,500 students, 830 teachers and education staff, and 193 scientists and academics were killed by the Israeli forces, the Turkish president stressed.

"More than 785,000 students have been deprived of their right to education... What is happening is a deliberate, intentional, and planned policy of mass killing," he added.

Expressing Ankara's continued determination to raise these issues, Erdogan said he also brought them up in his discussion in South Africa last week as part of the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

MNA