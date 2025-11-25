Pakistan airstrikes kill at least 10 civilians in Afghanistan

Pakistan strikes on neighbouring Afghanistan killed at least 10 people, the Taliban spokesman said Tuesday, a day after a suicide attack on a security compound in Pakistan's Peshawar city, AFP reported.

"The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident... As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred" in Khost province, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed in a post on X.

Air strikes targeting the border regions of Kunar and Paktika wounded another four civilians, he added.

Pakistan government officials and the military have not commented on the matter.

The bombardment follows a suicide attack that targeted the headquarters of Pakistan's paramilitary Federal Constabulary force in Peshawar, killing three officers and wounding 11 others.

