Israeli military targets Dhahiyeh in south Beirut

Israeli regime's military spokesman has said the regime's military struck a target in Beirut.
The regime claims to have targeted a Hezbollah official.
According to media reports, the Israeli regime bombed a residential building in the Haret Harik neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut.
Local media also announced that the main target of the attack was Abu Ali Tabatabaei, a commander of Lebanese Hezbollah.
No official source in Hezbollah has yet confirmed the claim.
The bombed area was reported to have been Al-Ariz Stress in Dhahiyeh in south Beirut.
According to the latest reports, one was martyred and three other were wounded in the airstrike.
MNA
