Israeli military targets Dhahiyeh in south Beirut

Israeli regime's military spokesman has said the regime's military struck a target in Beirut.

The regime claims to have targeted a Hezbollah official.

According to media reports, the Israeli regime bombed a residential building in the Haret Harik neighborhood in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Local media also announced that the main target of the attack was Abu Ali Tabatabaei, a commander of Lebanese Hezbollah.

No official source in Hezbollah has yet confirmed the claim.

The bombed area was reported to have been Al-Ariz Stress in Dhahiyeh in south Beirut.

According to the latest reports, one was martyred and three other were wounded in the airstrike.

MNA