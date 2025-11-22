Iran moves up 3 spots in global ranking of steelmakers

According to the figures, Iran produced 3.3 million tons of steel in October 2025 and returned to its 7th spot among the world’s largest steel producers.

Iran’s steel production volume in October registered a 12 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

Iran produced averagely 25.4 million tons of steel products in the first 10 months of the current year (January-October, 2025), showing a one percent decline compared to a year earlier, the report added.

Iran was ranked 7th in the steel production in the world in months of March, April and May 2025 but it fell to 10th place in June and remained in this place until September.

China, India and the United States were three largest steel producers in the world in October, followed by Japan, Russia, South Korea, Iran, Turkey, Germany, Brazil and Iran.

Iran accounted for 61 steel production in West Asia, the World Steel Association added.

