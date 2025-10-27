Quds Brigades IED disables Israeli military vehicle in Jenin

The military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), al-Quds Brigades, announced on Monday that its fighters detonated a “Tofan” improvised explosive device overnight, targeting an Israeli military reinforcement column operating in the town of ‘Anza, south of Jenin.

The group said the blast damaged and disabled an Israeli military vehicle.

On October 6, on the 38th anniversary of the PIJ’s founding, the al-Quds Brigades commander in the West Bank said that, “The resistance has entered a new phase of the conflict with this enemy, and has put a number of weapons into service.”

“The enemy will see in the coming days what our fighters have prepared of their might, and the world will see that the West Bank cannot be subdued,” the commander added.

MNA