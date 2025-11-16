  1. Politics
Iran supports national decisions in Lebanon: Ghalibaf

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has stressed that the Zionist regime has no respect to the ceasefire with Lebanon, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported peace in the country.

Ali Hassan Khalil, the Political Deputy Speaker of Lebanon's Parliament, held talks with the Iranian Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran on Sunday.

The Iranian speaker said that Iran sees no difference between Shia and Sunni communities in Lebanon, stressing that "We consider the enemies of the Islamic world to be our enemies."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported national decisions in Lebanon and emphasizes maintaining peace in the country," Ghalibaf added.

He stressed that the Zionist regime has not been compliant with the ceasefire, adding that "Whenever the Zionist regime has had a chance, it will definitely continue its crimes and expansionism. Although a formal ceasefire has been established in the region, according to reports, 300 people have been martyred in Lebanon since the ceasefire."

Prior to this, the Deputy Political Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament had separate meetings with Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and Abbas Araqchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Lebanese deputy speaker held a meeting with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, earlier in the day.

