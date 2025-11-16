  1. Politics
US to send world's largest aircraft carrier to Caribbean

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, will arrive in the northern Caribbean on Sunday as tensions with Venezuela grow, according to a US military official.

The carrier will join 15,000 service members, including 2,000 Marines aboard an amphibious assault ship.

The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, told NPR the "table is being set" for possible military action. Administration officials are continuing to hold high-level meetings with members of Congress and foreign leaders amid ongoing military exercises.

It remains unclear, however, if President Trump will use military force against Venezuela. The US has conducted 20 strikes on boats in the region so far, claiming they were ferrying drugs trafficked from the country.

