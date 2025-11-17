Trump hints at talks with Venezuela’s Maduro

According to Mehr News Agency, citing a report from Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV English website, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that potential discussions may take place with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as tensions escalate in the Caribbean Sea alongside a notable US military presence. "We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we'll see how that turns out…They would like to talk," Trump told reporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, DC.

His remarks came shortly after the decision to designate the Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). Trump stated the move would enable Washington to target infrastructure and assets allegedly linked to the government of President Maduro, whom he accused of leading the criminal network. “It allows us to do that, but we haven’t said we’re going to do that,” Trump clarified.

He added that he had instructed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials to brief Congress on efforts to counter narcotics trafficking. "Go to Congress and let them know we’re not letting drugs come through Mexico, we’re not letting them come through Venezuela,” he said, adding, “the only thing I don’t want them to do is leak information."

MNA