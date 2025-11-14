Iran rejects baseless accusations leveled by Canada

Ershadi firmly rejected the claim made by Canadain official against the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing the accusations as completely baseless and fabricated.

Condemning Canada’s continued support for the Zionist regime and its complicity in the genocide of Palestinians, she emphasized that the ridiculous accusations made by the Canadian Security Agency against Iran are an attempt to deflect attention from the ongoing violations and crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the West Asia region and Canada’s support for it.

The Iranian official also condemned the Canadian officials' failure to provide routine consular services to Iranians residing in Canada, calling on the Canadian government to correct its irresponsible and unjustified approaches towards Iran.

The Canadian official levelled the same accusation against China, Russia, and India.

KI