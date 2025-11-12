  1. Politics
Saudi defense minister, US officials discuss regional issues

TEHRAN, Nov. 12 (MNA) –  Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman met with senior US government officials at the White House in Washington.

They include US Secretary of State and Acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio; US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth; and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

During the meeting, they reviewed Saudi-American relations and aspects of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries. They also discussed regional and international developments, issues of common interest, and the efforts being made to address them.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar; Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban; and Advisor to Minister of Defense for Intelligence Affairs Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif. A number of senior US officials were also present.

