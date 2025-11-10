Iran volleyball team advance to final match of ISG in Riyadh

Iran, who had previously defeated Bahrain 3-2, Qatar 3-0 and Turkey 3-1 in the Games, will play Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

The 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, also known as Riyadh 2025, are an inter-continental multi-sport event organized by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), which are being held from Nov. 7 to 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has brought together more than 3,000 athletes from 57 nations, competing across 25 sports in pursuit of glory at one of the Islamic world’s premier multi-sport events.

MNA