Enemy's threats, aggressions not affect Hezbollah’s stance

The US-Zionist conspiracies cannot destroy the spirit of resistance, he said, noting that giving in to the enemy will never affect Hezbollah’s position in the equations.

Speaking about the situation in Lebanon and the continued US-Israeli aggression and threats, Damoush announced that the occupying regime of Israel, with the support of the US government, continues its aggression against Lebanon every day, and is trying to isolate the Lebanese people with the aim of weakening the spirit of resistance and stability among Lebanese people.

Hezbollah agreed to the ceasefire agreement and adhered to all of its provisions, he said, adding that Zionists have so far violated this agreement more than 5,000 times, and the Zionist regime's aggression and occupation of Lebanese territory are taking place with the complete support of the United States.

