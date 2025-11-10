"No deviation from peaceful nuclear path"

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Esmail Baghaei described Trump’s statement as “one of the latest and clearest proofs of the United States’ direct participation in the military aggression on Iran.”

Tehran had long been certain of Washington’s “active complicity in committing this crime” since the beginning of the Israel regime's 12-day war, Baghaei said, adding, “Subsequently, the United States itself formally entered the war, which means this is not a new development but rather further confirmation of its direct role.”

Baghaei emphasized that Trump’s acknowledgment directly contradicts earlier remarks made by the US Secretary of State on June 12, adding that such a statement constitutes a “clear confession to an international crime,” which brings full legal responsibility to the US government.

“Immediately after Trump’s statement, we documented and registered this admission at the United Nations as part of our evidence regarding the aggression against Iran,” he said.

The spokesman added that Iran continues to pursue documentation of Israel and Americans' military aggression with determination and is examining all possible international legal mechanisms to seek justice and file complaints against the United States.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Trump’s public admission that he was “very much in charge” of the Israeli assault leaves no doubt about Washington’s being “actively involved” in an “unlawful” act of aggression.

On Iran's nuclear program

Baghaei also responded to claims made by Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), regarding Iran’s enriched uranium reserves and its alleged capability to produce nuclear weapons in the near future.

He emphasized that “the Director-General himself has repeatedly stated, both in official reports and in interviews, that Iran’s nuclear program is entirely peaceful, and there is no evidence or indication that it has deviated from this path.”

He added, “Our consistent expectation from the IAEA and its Director-General is to act strictly within their technical mandate and avoid speculation. We continue to urge the Agency to base its assessments on professional and verifiable facts rather than political assumptions.”

On Kazakhstan’s accession to the Abraham Accord

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on Kazakhstan’s accession to the Abraham Accords and the possibility of other countries joining, stating, “We generally believe that a regime committing ongoing genocide in Gaza and engaging in aggressive actions against other countries in the region does not deserve any recognition or normalization."

"Normalization of relations with the Israeli regime effectively encourages it to continue its crimes in Gaza and the region and perpetuates lawlessness. From our perspective, the matter is entirely unacceptable," he said.

Kazakhstan has maintained ties with this regime for more than three decades, and this statement at this time appears to be an effort to prevent the regime from being isolated. The United States, through this symbolic action, seeks to sideline the central issue, which is the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

This situation places a greater responsibility on regional countries to ensure that attention is not diverted from this issue (Gaza).”

RHM/